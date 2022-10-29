'Open Agrawal Sweets': Netizens suggest Parag Agrawal after Elon Musk fires him from Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter and the first thing that he did, was he fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night.
Parag Agrawal, the former Twitter CEO who oversaw the company throughout Elon Musk's chaotic takeover today was sacked and literally shown the door. With less than a year in Twitter Agrawal will walkout with a severance payout of $56 million.
Agrawal became the CEO in November 2021 after founder Jack Dorsey announced his departure. He was born in Rajasthan's Ajmer and completed his education in IIT Bombay after which he moved to the US to attend Stanford University.
Musk's acquisition of Twitter and firing of people at key positions in the company lead a meme fest on the microblogging site. While some suggested that Parag Agrawal should open 'Agrawal Sweets' as Agrawal Community is known to have sweet shops.
Look at the hilarious videos, memes and posts by the netizens below:
