'Open Agrawal Sweets': Netizens suggest Parag Agrawal after Elon Musk fires him from Twitter

After Elon Musk fires Parag Agrawal after acquiring Twitter, netizens suggests ex-Twitter CEO to open 'Agrawal Sweets' |

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter and the first thing that he did, was he fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night.

Parag Agrawal, the former Twitter CEO who oversaw the company throughout Elon Musk's chaotic takeover today was sacked and literally shown the door. With less than a year in Twitter Agrawal will walkout with a severance payout of $56 million.

Agrawal became the CEO in November 2021 after founder Jack Dorsey announced his departure. He was born in Rajasthan's Ajmer and completed his education in IIT Bombay after which he moved to the US to attend Stanford University.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter and firing of people at key positions in the company lead a meme fest on the microblogging site. While some suggested that Parag Agrawal should open 'Agrawal Sweets' as Agrawal Community is known to have sweet shops.

Look at the hilarious videos, memes and posts by the netizens below:

Scene after Elon Musk bought Twitter pic.twitter.com/jwse22BOna — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) October 28, 2022

Parag Agrawal on his way to open Agrawal Sweets opposite Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/lrLZtfEiHn — CJ bhai please (@thandaa_angaara) October 28, 2022

Parag Agrawal is going to receive around 310 crores after being removed from Twitter. I think it's enough to open Agrawal sweets in whole US. 😂#ParagAgrawal #Twitter pic.twitter.com/nd6ARDuLOJ — sayali dharmik (@sayalidharmik_) October 29, 2022

After Musk Kicked him out of Twitter, @paraga back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ....

thand me Ande ka thela bhi khoob chalega...

Agrawal Sweets and Egg Centre... 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oCeO62gJeT — Naved (@naveddude03) October 28, 2022

After fired by elon musk, Parag parents - Bola tha govt job ki preparation krle.#ELONMUSK #Elon — 404 (@Ladiyappa) October 28, 2022

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

#ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover #ParagAgrawal #DonaldTrump



Told my Parents that I would reach Parag Agrawal's level of greatness and today both him and I are unemployed



Mission Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/zWu0hjsQ9r — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022

