e-Paper Get App
HomeViralElderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear

Elderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear

The physicians discovered that the larvae had devoured a little piece of the eardrum that resulted in bleeding and severe pain in the sensory organ.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Elderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear | Sourced: The New England Journal of Medicine
Follow us on

When you are fast asleep, sometimes a mosquito's buzzing sound worries you of its entry into the ear or nose, isn't it? This case from Portugal is for reality as doctor removed several insects and their larvae from an elderly man's ear.

A 64-year-old Portuguese villager who visited the hospital complaining of pain, itching, and bleeding from his ear was noted to be suffering from an unusual case. Doctors discovered that his ear was filled with maggots (type of insect), which had made his eardrum their food and begun consuming it.

Read Also
Side effect of COVID-19? Months after being infected with coronavirus, Andhra woman finds 150...
article-image

During a physical examination, doctors discovered "many mobile larvae" clogging the unnamed patient's ear canal, according to a research published in The New England Journal of Medicine. They cleaned the ear with water before using ear forceps inorder to free him of the maggots. The physicians discovered that the larvae had devoured a little piece of the eardrum that resulted in bleeding and severe pain in the sensory organ.

The patient was prescribed with antibiotics for treatment and had recovered in a week, the paper noted.

Read Also
Pakistan man gives his future wife a 'donkey', video of bizarre 'wedding gift' goes viral; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Flying bicycle' video goes viral, netizens call it an attempt of 'Wrong brothers'

WATCH: 'Flying bicycle' video goes viral, netizens call it an attempt of 'Wrong brothers'

Elderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear

Elderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear

Maha minister Gulabrao Patil sings popular qawwali song during public event at Jalgaon; watch video

Maha minister Gulabrao Patil sings popular qawwali song during public event at Jalgaon; watch video

Twitter Blue: Elon Musk to remove legacy verified badges, netizens react with memes

Twitter Blue: Elon Musk to remove legacy verified badges, netizens react with memes

Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back...

Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back...