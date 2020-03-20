'Either they don't know social distancing or they don't take Modi seriously': Kumar Vishvas troll Shivraj and Co

BJP leaders were seen distributing sweets at the party office as it is now clear that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath thanked the people of the state who supported him for the 15 months of his rule. The former Chief Minister added that his government has changed the face of the state in the last 15 months. "I thank the people of the state, who gave me full support in these 15 months. Due to your love and support, my government has done the work of changing the picture of the state in these 15 months," he tweeted in Hindi.

"I can assure you that I will always be in the happiness and sorrow of the people of the state, I will always struggle for your benefit. I hope and believe that I will continue to receive your love - affection - support even further," he added.BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party leaders arrive at the party office in Bhopal. Sweets were being distributed at the office as it is now clear that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.