Victory for the people, as state government had deviated from its duty: Jyotiraditya Scindha on Kamal Nath's resignation

Scindia (49) resigned from the primary membership of the party on March 8 to join the BJP. More importantly, 22 MLAs who support Scindia, too, have walked out, reducing the government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority.

The Congress leadership, which did not read the writing on the wall, expelled Scindia as soon as he went over to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The expulsion came even before Scindia’s resignation, sent through an aide, reached 10 Janpath.

Instead of his induction in the BJP at the party headquarters on Sunday, the BJP decided that he should join the party formally in Bhopal on Thursday, along with the MLAs who resigned with him.

Earlier today, Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Addressing the media during a press conference, Nath hit out at the BJP for 'destabilising his government'. He will now go and hand over his resignation to Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon.

"The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them," he said.

Accusing the BJP of 'murdering democracy', Nath added, "On December 11, 2018, Congress had secured the majority of the seats. I took oath on December 17. Today on March 20, and in these 15 months, what was my mistake? In my political life, I have always believed in development."

On Thursday night, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N K Prajapati accepted resignation of 16 Scindia -loyal MLAs who have been staying in Bengaluru. With this Congress strength in the House has been reduced to 92. The House strength too has come down to 206 from 230. The BJP has 107 MLAs. A BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi has declared that he would vote for Congress. The Congress has the support of four independent legislators, one SP and two BSP MLAs. But they have not yet cleared their stand on the floor test.