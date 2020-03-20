'My govt has changed the face of Madhya Pradesh in 15 months': Kamal Nath after announcing resignation

Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday. Addressing the media during a press conference, he hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'destabilising his government'.
Taking to Twitter, he thanked the people of the state who supported him for the 15 months of his rule. The former Chief Minister added that his government has changed the face of the state in the last 15 months. "I thank the people of the state, who gave me full support in these 15 months. Due to your love and support, my government has done the work of changing the picture of the state in these 15 months," he tweeted in Hindi.
The senior Congress leader further said that he will be with the people of the state in their happiness and sorrow. "I can assure you that I will always be in the happiness and sorrow of the people of the state, I will always struggle for your benefit. I hope and believe that I will continue to receive your love - affection - support even further," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party leaders arrive at the party office in Bhopal. Sweets were being distributed at the office as it is now clear that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.
Former Congress and now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, called it a ‘victory to the people of Madhya Pradesh.’
“I have always believed that politics should be the medium of public service, but the state government had deviated from this path. Truth has won again,” Scindia tweeted.
