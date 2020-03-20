Justice has prevailed: PM Modi hails the hanging of the four accused in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case

After seven years of waiting in jail, four out of six accused in the gang-rape and murder of a physiotherapy student in December 2012 were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday morning. Another accused hanged himself in Tihar jail, while the final accused, a minor, was sent into a remand home.

As soon as the news was confirmed of the hanging of the accused, media personnel thronged outside the victim's house to meet the mother and see what she had to say about it.

The girl's mother, who has waited with baited breath to see the day when finally her daughter's rapists would be hanged, could not contain her satisfaction when the confirmation of hanging of four convicts in the gang rape and murder case came in a little after 5.35 a.m. on Friday.

In her first reaction, she expressed satisfaction that justice was finally delivered.

Speaking to the throng of media personnel waiting outside her residence, The victim's mother Asha Devi said that her faith in the judiciary had been vindicated.

A visibly relieved Asha Devi said that the hangings of the four convicts would send a strong signal for deterrence. "Our fight for security of daughters across the country will continue" she said.

"I returned from the Supreme Court, hugged my daughter's photograph and told her: 'Today, justice has been delivered'."

"I dedicate this day -- March 20 to all the women in the country because my daughter got justice, today," she said.

She said: "Proud to be known as her mother. She fought so hard. And I have waited long to see this day. The flaw in our justice system was exposed. But finally all four were hanged in one go. A first of its kind of justice, which will definitely be a lesson to others."

"Will continue this struggle for other daughters in the country," she said and remembered all the unfulfilled dreams of her child, whom she could not save.

Friday morning's hanging of the four convicts brings to an end the seven year quest for justice by the parents of the young girl who was brutally gang raped by six persons in Delhi, in December 2012.