 Einstein's signed letter from 1949 goes viral; it was sent to an England engineer and read THIS
Einstein wrote the letter to Mr. Glyn Davys in response to his inquiry, which is yet to be known.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Einstein's signed letter from 1949 goes viral; it was sent to an England engineer and read THIS | (Photo: Springer Nature)

A long-lost letter written by Einstein in 1949 has surfaced online and gone viral. Reportedly, the piece was typed in response to an engineer's inquiry. It was addressed to an England-based engineer named Mr. Glyn Davys. The letter revealed that the famous mathematician and scientist predicted that animals had super senses, pushing the boundaries of biology and physics' understanding of nature.

Einstein in a way, ahead of the times, predicted that there is some physics that could figure out the behaviour of the bees, migratory birds and carrier pigeons. "...kind of sensory perception, resp. of their stimuli, would be revealed through the behaviour of bees," he wrote.

"It is thinkable that the investigation of the behavior of migratory birds and carrier pigeons may someday lead to the understanding of some physical process which is not yet known," further read the letter signed by Einstein.

More than 70 years later, it is now known that Einstein's hunch was right even if he couldn't prove it the moment. A report by the sciencealert.com noted that evidence now suggests birds can sense Earth's magnetic field using special photoreceptors in their eyes that are sensitive to subtle shifts in the planet's magnetic field. This is what allows them to migrate thousands of kilometers without getting lost.

