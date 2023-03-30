Isaac Newton death anniversary: Is the apple story real? Lesser-known facts about 'Father of Gravity'

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Sir Isaac Newton, a scientist and great mathematician known to the world was born on January 4, 1643 and breathed his last on March 31, 1727.
'Father of Gravity' is popularly known for discovering gravity while he was allegedly seated under an apple tree and the fruit fell downwards and hit him.
Did you know? He was born on January 4, but actually on the day of Christmas. When the Gregorian calendar was finally adopted by England, it was adjusted by 11 days, making January 4 Isaac's recognized birthday.
It is noted that Newton was not expected to survive as a child. He was born quite premature: an estimated 11 to 15 weeks early. His mother said he could fit in a quart-sized cup upon birth. However, the miracle or medical care made him see the world and contribute to it.
Is the apple story real? The real story according to the man himself, stated in publications, is that Newton was merely looking out the window when he happened to see the fruit drop. In addition, many scholars have reported that the story involving the apple fall upon Newton was entirely made up.
You may have heard that some trees have a much longer life span than humans. So, is the Newton's apple tree still alive?
In 2022, Cambridge University Botanic Garden lost its "Newton's apple tree" to Storm Eunice that eventually uprooted the green. However, a clone was planted in its place to keep the significance alive.