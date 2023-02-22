Chaat Yudh 2021: 'Einstein chacha' goes viral again as Twitter users celebrate 2nd anniversary of 'Battle of Baghpat'

Viral: Baghpat clash 2nd anniversary | Twitter

Remember 'Einstein chacha' from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and the fight that he and some eight people were involved in during the days of 2021?

It has been two years since the dramatic clash between two groups of shopkeepers went viral and took the internet by storm. And, Twitter users are set to remember and celebrate that day down memory lane. Memes and hilarious messages surface on the microblogging platform as people get nostalgic about the incident on the Baghpat clash's second anniversary. "Battle of Baghpat" the internet called it this time.

Check some reactions from Twitter

Today is the 2nd anniversary of this epic battle of Baghpat ⚔️🔥pic.twitter.com/CnTBy8XVZP — International President of Rashtriya Cenadal (@SirUndertaker) February 22, 2023

Battle of Panipat

Battle of Buxar

Battle of Baghpat 😅 https://t.co/rc23oWXSeI — Sam Mathad (@sameermathad) February 22, 2023

Today we are remembering hero's who took part in the battle of Baghpat and went to jail defending fort of golgappa. After this battle Legendary chacha, commander in chief, was honour with internet memes. Celebrating 2 years of Baghpat War. https://t.co/xtZm1GIIfO — Bullet point (@Jackand96990527) February 22, 2023

Some Twitter users, including journalists, tweeted the recent look of their 'Einstein chacha' who had become an internet sensation soon after the footage from the fight, followed by the arrest had surfaced on social media. His hairstyle created buzz and made him popular among netizens for it was very similar to that of scientist Albert Einstein. Don't you agree? However, he has reportedly taken off that curly huge-hair look as seen in viral pictures being shared online.

Memes from the past

Grizzly Chacha 😁 — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) February 23, 2021

