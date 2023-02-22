e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChaat Yudh 2021: 'Einstein chacha' goes viral again as Twitter users celebrate 2nd anniversary of 'Battle of Baghpat'

Chaat Yudh 2021: 'Einstein chacha' goes viral again as Twitter users celebrate 2nd anniversary of 'Battle of Baghpat'

Twitter users took to remember the viral fight that broke between two groups of chaat walas in Uttar Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Viral: Baghpat clash 2nd anniversary | Twitter
Follow us on

Remember 'Einstein chacha' from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and the fight that he and some eight people were involved in during the days of 2021?

It has been two years since the dramatic clash between two groups of shopkeepers went viral and took the internet by storm. And, Twitter users are set to remember and celebrate that day down memory lane. Memes and hilarious messages surface on the microblogging platform as people get nostalgic about the incident on the Baghpat clash's second anniversary. "Battle of Baghpat" the internet called it this time.

Check some reactions from Twitter

Some Twitter users, including journalists, tweeted the recent look of their 'Einstein chacha' who had become an internet sensation soon after the footage from the fight, followed by the arrest had surfaced on social media. His hairstyle created buzz and made him popular among netizens for it was very similar to that of scientist Albert Einstein. Don't you agree? However, he has reportedly taken off that curly huge-hair look as seen in viral pictures being shared online.

Read Also
Watch: 'Indian Einstein' from Baghpat goes global due to Ozzy Man Reviews
article-image

Memes from the past

Read Also
UP: Ugly fight erupts at Baghpat wedding when groom's kin isn't served 'paneer' (Viral Video)
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chaat Yudh 2021: 'Einstein chacha' goes viral again as Twitter users celebrate 2nd anniversary of...

Chaat Yudh 2021: 'Einstein chacha' goes viral again as Twitter users celebrate 2nd anniversary of...

Mumbai: Man enjoys pizza and mocktail at city's 5-star hotel Taj, pays bill in a pile of 'coins'...

Mumbai: Man enjoys pizza and mocktail at city's 5-star hotel Taj, pays bill in a pile of 'coins'...

COVID-19 scare: Mother and 10-year-old son stay locked in Gurugram home for 3 long years

COVID-19 scare: Mother and 10-year-old son stay locked in Gurugram home for 3 long years

WATCH: Bihar youth singing 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' goes viral, wins praise from Sonu Sood,...

WATCH: Bihar youth singing 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' goes viral, wins praise from Sonu Sood,...

WATCH: 'Giant Sphere' found on the coast of Japan

WATCH: 'Giant Sphere' found on the coast of Japan