Watch: 'Indian Einstein' from Baghpat goes global due to Ozzy Man Reviews

When two groups of men clash on the streets armed with rods and sticks, the result is often brutal. However, just a few days ago, India couldn't stop laughing at the sight. Yes, we are talking about the viral and legendary Baghpat fight.

In Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh two shopkeepers and their employees initiated a brutal public brawl over a dispute regarding customers. Someone (probably a bystander) captured a video of the incident and put it online. The result? It went viral and started trending pan-India. The internet was suddenly filled with memes and jokes about the brawl.