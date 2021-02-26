Watch: 'Indian Einstein' from Baghpat goes global due to Ozzy Man Reviews

When two groups of men clash on the streets armed with rods and sticks, the result is often brutal. However, just a few days ago, India couldn't stop laughing at the sight. Yes, we are talking about the viral and legendary Baghpat fight.
In Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh two shopkeepers and their employees initiated a brutal public brawl over a dispute regarding customers. Someone (probably a bystander) captured a video of the incident and put it online. The result? It went viral and started trending pan-India. The internet was suddenly filled with memes and jokes about the brawl.
One personality attracted the highest amount of attention- the old man in a green kurta. Due to his orange hair that resembles the hairstyle of scientist Albert Einstein and his fighting tactics which involved lying on the ground, he amused people the most.
This viral brawl won't stop trending on social media. Recently, it caught the eye of YouTube personality Ethan Marrell aka "Ozzy Man Reviews". He added to the video a hilarious WWE style commentary which also went viral. Ozzy begins the video by saying that the brawl reminds him of the Martin Scorsese film, "Gangs of New York". In the commentary, he addresses our infamous chacha as "Indian Einstein" and another person in the group as "smart casual shirt bloke". Every sentence in the commentary is hilariously sarcastic.
Here's the video:
After the original video, this video has gone viral (internationally perhaps). It is eliciting hilarious reactions from Twitterati.
Here are some of the reactions.
