Tom Holland or Tom Holland- Who should Twitterati boycott?

Remember the time when, in 2015, Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel called India a poor country and along with Snapchat Indians uninstalled Snapdeal too? Well, some habits never die as India created a 2021 version of that incident.

On February 24, the world's largest stadium, Motera Stadium was renamed as 'Narendra Modi stadium' after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, "author" Tom Holland, who has written books about history, reacted to this news. He took to Twitter and sarcastically wrote, "I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself."