Tom Holland or Tom Holland- Who should Twitterati boycott?

Remember the time when, in 2015, Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel called India a poor country and along with Snapchat Indians uninstalled Snapdeal too? Well, some habits never die as India created a 2021 version of that incident.
On February 24, the world's largest stadium, Motera Stadium was renamed as 'Narendra Modi stadium' after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, "author" Tom Holland, who has written books about history, reacted to this news. He took to Twitter and sarcastically wrote, "I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself."
However, supporters of the Prime Minister felt offended. They felt that the comment was degrading. Hence, they took no time in boycotting Tom Holland from India. However, they just made one mistake. They boycotted Tom Holland, the Hollywood star who featured in the movie Spiderman.
Now, Tom Holland has learnt his lesson.
Hence, we have for ourselves, a hilarious controversy. And Twitter's disciplined and punctual memers were absolutely ready to make memes out of it.
So, here are some of the funniest memes regarding Tom Holland.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)