From Aliens to Avengers- Here's who all are getting treated by Patanjali's Coronil

Owning a brand and promoting it is a big responsibility. To be a good salesman, you have to cater to your customer very well. You have to listen to their greivances, fix them, accept feedback, thank them. Basically, you have to serve your customer decently.
Today, Patanjali Ayurveda's controversial medicine Coronil also got a feedback online. A Twitter user named Alien commented on one of the Coronil tablet's tweet. He wrote, "Successfully treated my 74 yr old grandmother."
Now, what does a good social media manager do when they receive a good feedback? They appreciate and thank the customer in order to maintain the bond. So, innocently, Patanjali's Twitter account replied, "OM Dear Alien Ji, We are writing to express our immense pleasure in thanking you for your feedback on our service. Positive feedback like yours goes a long way in reinforcing our faith in investing in providing excellent service to our consumers. Team GRC."
We know that Baba Ramdev's Patanjali follows our Sanskari standards. However, when Twitterati saw "Alien Ji", they could not stop laughing. The hilarious addressal made people laugh out loud and quickly generated a lot of reactions and memes.
Also, the whole situation got even funnier when the Alien wrote that their grandmother passed away in 1990s.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)