From Star Wars to Avengers: Netizens edit viral ‘battle of Baghpat’ into new versions

The chat fighters of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat have gone viral. More than a day after their epic clash broke the internet, the 'battle of Baghpat' has found new lease of life in the form of edited videos. And while some are content to merely add a soundtrack, others have gone several steps further. One clip for example has the angry chaat vendors wielding lightsabers à la Star Wars.
Now, if you're wondering what we mean by 'battle of Baghpat', allow us to elaborate. Earlier this week, a violent fight had broken out between several chaat vendors in the Baraut area of Baghpat. It was a bizarre sight, as the vendors wielded lathis, tackled each other and more. Eventually, the fighters were arrested by the Baghpat Police.
From the older man with an orange shock of hair clinging determinedly to another individual until he is sprawled out on the street to the stick wielding vendor whose weapon was abruptly tugged out of his hand and turned against him - it was a glorious fight, albeit somewhat problematic.
A video of the clash soon went viral, with many on social media platforms gleefully sharing the clip. And soon, it was the turn of those who deal in memes and video editing. Over the last day or so, various versions of the of the internet's new favourite fight sequence has cropped up. And the clip just keep getting better.
Take a look at some of our favourites:
Chaat Wars: Baghpat Strikes Back
What if the sticks were lightsabers? What if this was a recreation of Star Wars? Admittedly, these were not questions that first came to mind when we saw the video. But an enterprising Twitter user decided that the video needed a bit of an upgrade. And well, here we are.
The Bollywood Confrontation
While this does not make any attempt to edit the footage itself, the addition of music reminiscent of a fight sequence in older Bollywood movies fits the fighters perfectly. Incidentally this is but one of several musical makeovers that netizens have given the video.
The WWE Audition
The determined spirit of the fighters, the flawless takedown executed by a man with a shock of orange hair and their tenacity when taking down an opponent - all this has convinced some on the internet that what truly fits the viral video is a parallel with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) matches.
"Highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021" tweeted one adding an appropriate soundtrack. "Royale Rumble in Baghpat," said turning the video into a split screen with a video from the professional wrestling event playing simultaneously.
Baghpat: Endgame
Remember that iconic scene from Avengers: Endgame? Here it plays out with a somewhat predictable twist.
"Avengers, assemble" murmurs Captain America.
And on come the chaat vendors wielding their sticks.
The homecoming
We're not quite sure what to make of this clip. And it is not an edited version of the fight. But it is certainly worth watching.