From Star Wars to Avengers: Netizens edit viral ‘battle of Baghpat’ into new versions

The chat fighters of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat have gone viral. More than a day after their epic clash broke the internet, the 'battle of Baghpat' has found new lease of life in the form of edited videos. And while some are content to merely add a soundtrack, others have gone several steps further. One clip for example has the angry chaat vendors wielding lightsabers à la Star Wars.

Now, if you're wondering what we mean by 'battle of Baghpat', allow us to elaborate. Earlier this week, a violent fight had broken out between several chaat vendors in the Baraut area of Baghpat. It was a bizarre sight, as the vendors wielded lathis, tackled each other and more. Eventually, the fighters were arrested by the Baghpat Police.

From the older man with an orange shock of hair clinging determinedly to another individual until he is sprawled out on the street to the stick wielding vendor whose weapon was abruptly tugged out of his hand and turned against him - it was a glorious fight, albeit somewhat problematic.

A video of the clash soon went viral, with many on social media platforms gleefully sharing the clip. And soon, it was the turn of those who deal in memes and video editing. Over the last day or so, various versions of the of the internet's new favourite fight sequence has cropped up. And the clip just keep getting better.

Take a look at some of our favourites: