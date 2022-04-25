Egg attack to slap! Moments when French President Emmanuel Macron got slammed by people

It was just a few hours ago that French President Emmanuel Macron got back to power by winning the elections. Le Pen has now been defeated twice in a row by Macron, but increased her vote tally compared to five years ago.

Twitter took to trend #Macron, #MacronLePen soon after the voting results were made available to the masses. However, people also took to remember the instances of the French Prez being disrespected and ill-treated by people during gatherings.

Moments, from the past, when Macron got slammed by people:

The notable French man was hit by an egg while taking part in a food event in Lyon. The incident came to light during September 2021. The egg "bounced off Macron's shoulder and burst on the floor right in front of me," a journalist for French publication Lyon Mag, told CNN.



Egg smash has been in the records of Macron, he was previously targeted with an egg in 2017 when he was a presidential candidate. The egg cracked, by a protester, on his head to create an awful situation at French campaign trail.

Also, in June 2021, Macron was slapped in the face amidst an official visit to the south-east of France. The man, who expressed his hatred towards Macron, was sentenced in jail for slapping the President.

The video of the same has went viral on the internet, while some were removed later. The In the clip, French president could be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l'Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:02 PM IST