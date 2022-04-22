Amidst violence at Jahangirpuri, video of human rescuing dog via 'bulldozer' goes viral

Amidst the days of bulldozer based violence in Jahagirpuri, a video showing kindness and love for animals via the vehicle has come forward.

In the video, which has went viral, we see the scene from a construction site to what looks like not from India. The clip opens to show a bulldozer dipping slowly into a canal, later a man sits in to help save a drowned dog.

Since the video hit online, it's winning hearts of netizens for all the love and care by the workers in rescuing the doggo. "A construction crews steps in to save a dog that fell into the irrigation canal," read the post caption when tweeted by @ViralHog.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 03:51 PM IST