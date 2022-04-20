Bulldozer, #JahagirpuriViolence trend on Twitter amidst communal clashes in Delhi

#Bulldozer, JahagirpuriViolence made to top trends on Twitter amidst communal clashes after it broke out on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti religious procession and later intensified in the region.

A bulldozer today razed structures near the mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that was at the centre of Saturday's communal clash.

Soon after the violence erupted on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and asked him to take stern action against the perpetrators of the violence.

According to reports, 25 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Five of them have been charged under the National Security Act, which allows detention up to a year without any charge.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:09 PM IST