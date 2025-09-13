Karnataka Horror: 8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike, Ploughs Into Devotees During Ganpati Visarjan Procession In Hassan; Terrifying Video Surfaces

Hassan (Karnataka): A Ganpati visarjan procession turned into a scene of horror in Hassan district on Friday evening when a speeding truck ploughed into devotees, leaving at least eight people dead and several others seriously injured. The tragedy occurred in Mosale Hosalli village between 8 pm and 8:45 pm, when villagers and students were participating in the final rituals of the Ganesh festival.
Viral Video Captures Horrifying Scenes
A viral video of the incident shows the truck recklessly swerving onto the road, striking a motorcycle before crashing into the crowd. The impact caused chaos as people were flung onto the road and others ran for cover. Later visuals from hospitals revealed heart-wrenching scenes of relatives crying and pleading as doctors struggled to save the injured.
Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari confirmed that eight people were killed and 22 injured in the lorry accident, with one critically injured at KIMS Hospital. Seven others are being treated in a private hospital and are stable. While police are yet to confirm the cause, eyewitnesses said the truck hit a divider during the Ganpati procession, which had a large number of youths, including engineering students.
CM Siddaramaiah Announces Aid
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. In a statement, he extended condolences to the families and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the bereaved. “It is deeply saddening to learn about the incident where a truck collided with a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan. The government will bear the medical expenses of those injured. This is a profoundly painful moment, and we must stand with the families affected by this tragedy,” his statement read.
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also reacted strongly to the incident, terming it 'a most unfortunate tragedy.' He wrote, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosale Hosahalli, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their families. I urge the government to ensure the best free treatment for the injured.”