 Did Congress Supporters Play Pakistani Song To Welcome Rahul Gandhi In Gujarat's Junagadh? Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Did Congress Supporters Play Pakistani Song To Welcome Rahul Gandhi In Gujarat's Junagadh? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

At the end of the clip, the "Jeet ki lagan" song can be heard in the background of the video. This song is sung by Jawad Ahmad. "Jeet Ki Lagan," from the album Love & Revolution, was released in 2017.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

A purported video has surfaced with claims that a Pakistani song was played by Congress supporters to welcome Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat's Junagadh during his visit on Friday.

An X user named Vijay Patel shared a video showing a high-security convoy passing by with pro-Rahul Gandhi slogans being heard in the background.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Congress Party supporters are playing a Pakistani song to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Junagadh, Gujarat."

At the end of the clip, the "Jeet ki lagan" song can be heard in the background of the video. This song is sung by Jawad Ahmad. "Jeet Ki Lagan," from the album Love & Revolution, was released in 2017.

PM Modi To Visit Mizoram, Manipur & Assam On 2-Day Northeast Tour From September 13
'This Should Be A Crime': Dhruv Rathee Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Showing A-Rated Film The Bengal Files To Kids
Did Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan Team By Calling Them 'Underdog' Ahead Of Oman Clash In Asia Cup 2025? Check Out
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi Opposing Exemption From Public Consultation For Atomic Mineral Mining
Several other handles shared the same video with similar claims. However, FPJ does not verify the authenticity of the purported video.

article-image

Rahul Gandhi visited Junagadh on Friday to participate in a Congress organisational training program. The gathering, which is part of the party's 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (organisational strengthening campaign), runs from September 10-19 and was launched by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

As per Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, Gandhi spent approximately three hours speaking with district and city unit heads and engaging with senior party officials before returning to Delhi.

