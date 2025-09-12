Did Congress Supporters Play Pakistani Song To Welcome Rahul Gandhi In Gujarat's Junagadh? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

A purported video has surfaced with claims that a Pakistani song was played by Congress supporters to welcome Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat's Junagadh during his visit on Friday.

An X user named Vijay Patel shared a video showing a high-security convoy passing by with pro-Rahul Gandhi slogans being heard in the background.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Congress Party supporters are playing a Pakistani song to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Junagadh, Gujarat."

At the end of the clip, the "Jeet ki lagan" song can be heard in the background of the video. This song is sung by Jawad Ahmad. "Jeet Ki Lagan," from the album Love & Revolution, was released in 2017.

Several other handles shared the same video with similar claims. However, FPJ does not verify the authenticity of the purported video.

Rahul Gandhi visited Junagadh on Friday to participate in a Congress organisational training program. The gathering, which is part of the party's 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (organisational strengthening campaign), runs from September 10-19 and was launched by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

As per Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, Gandhi spent approximately three hours speaking with district and city unit heads and engaging with senior party officials before returning to Delhi.