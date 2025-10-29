 Jharkhand: Goods Train Derails In Simdega District; No Casualties Reported
A goods train carrying iron ore from Bondamunda, Odisha to Ranchi derailed near Kanaroan railway station in Jharkhand’s Simdega district around 10:15 am on Wednesday. At least 10 wagons went off the tracks, officials said. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the derailment is yet to be determined. An investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Goods Train Derails In Simdega District; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: A goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

About The Incident

The incident happened near Kanaroan railway station around 10.15 am, they said.

"At least 10 wagons of the goods train derailed. However, no casualty has been reported," Ramanuj Kumar Verma, an official of the Bano police station, told PTI.

article-image

The train was transporting iron ore from Bondamunda in Odisha to Ranchi, an RPF official said.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

