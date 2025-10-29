Jharkhand: Goods Train Derails In Simdega District; No Casualties Reported

Ranchi: A goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday morning, officials said.
About The Incident
The incident happened near Kanaroan railway station around 10.15 am, they said.
"At least 10 wagons of the goods train derailed. However, no casualty has been reported," Ramanuj Kumar Verma, an official of the Bano police station, told PTI.
FPJ Shorts
Anil Kumar Becomes Billionaire Overnight, Wins ₹240 Cr In UAE Lottery, Plans Luxury Life & Family Celebration
400 Volunteers Remove 2,000 Kg Of Plastic In Juhu Beach Cleanup Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Elon Musk’s Starlink To Hold Mumbai Demos On Oct 30–31 To Prove Compliance For India Launch
ED Flags Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu’s MAWS Department, Alleges Bribes For Posts Handed Over By CM MK Stalin
Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Busts Pakistan's Lies, Poses With Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh Whom...
The train was transporting iron ore from Bondamunda in Odisha to Ranchi, an RPF official said.
The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)