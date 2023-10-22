 Durga Puja 2023: Lingerie Brand Zivame Deletes 'Dhunuchi Naach' Post After Facing Online Criticism
Zivame, a lingerie brand promoted its products during Navratri asking women to buy their comfortable and good-fit bras to enjoy the festival without any inconvenience. They called in people to observe 'Durga Puja with Zivame' which didn't vibe well.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

'Durga Puja with Zivame'

Zivame, in a series of posts, associated itself with Durga Puja and its festivities. In one of the posts, the brand termed their cotton bras "Best buddy for Dhunuchi Nach," a special dance dedicated to Goddess Durga and performed energetically symbolising one's surrender unto Her. The post referring to Dhunuchi Nach was captioned, "Keep cool, air, and breathe easy this Durga Puja with Zivame lingerie!"

In another promotional piece, they suggested some intimate wear they found a must for Navratri. It read, "This Navratri let’s indulge into feminine beauty with this gorgeous bra and saree shaper from Zivame. Elevate your style with confidence," followed by hashtags relating to Navratri and Durga Puja. WATCH:

Read Also
Kerala: Video of man removing bindi from woman's forehead to wish Eid draws netizens' wrath
article-image

Zivame deletes post after outrage

These posts and ads resulted in an outrage on social media and attracted criticism. "This is an insult to the Hindu festival," said an X user reacting to the matter, while another found the creatives "Mocking Navratri culture." Soon after the 'Dhunuchi Naach' post by Zivame's Instagram handle faced online criticism, the brand pulled it down. Now, the respective post stands deleted from their official Instagram page.

Check reactions below

Other posts by Zivame during Navratri

Apart from the Dhunuchi Nach post that triggered outrage on social media, the brand also shared creatives addressing Goddess Durga and praising her qualities. She was hailed as the Creator, Achiever, Fearless, and Inspirational. These posts won hundreds of likes on Instagram.

Check posts below

Read Also
WATCH: After Facing Flak, New Video Ad By Nalli Features Models In Bindi And Other Shringar Elements...
article-image

Russian YouTuber Flies Back Home After 'Harassment' At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Shares Video...

Kerala: Python Strangulates Drunk Man After He Brings It To Petrol Pump To Take Selfie; WATCH VIDEO

WATCH: With Dhol Tasha & Fireworks, Ranchi Family Welcomes Daughter Back Home After She Leaves...

New Delhi: 11-Year-Old Boy Sustains Eye Injury From Firecracker, FIR Registered; CCTV Footage...

