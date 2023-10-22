Durga Puja 2023: Lingerie Brand Zivame Deletes 'Dhunuchi Naach' Post After Facing Online Criticism

Durga Puja has started and it's time people are getting ready to celebrate the divine occasion with grace and elegance. Dressing up to their best is one of the essentials of a festival season, isn't it? Zivame, a lingerie brand promoted its products during Navratri asking women to buy their comfortable and good-fit bras to enjoy the festival without any inconvenience. They called in people to observe 'Durga Puja with Zivame' which didn't vibe well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Durga Puja with Zivame'

Zivame, in a series of posts, associated itself with Durga Puja and its festivities. In one of the posts, the brand termed their cotton bras "Best buddy for Dhunuchi Nach," a special dance dedicated to Goddess Durga and performed energetically symbolising one's surrender unto Her. The post referring to Dhunuchi Nach was captioned, "Keep cool, air, and breathe easy this Durga Puja with Zivame lingerie!"

In another promotional piece, they suggested some intimate wear they found a must for Navratri. It read, "This Navratri let’s indulge into feminine beauty with this gorgeous bra and saree shaper from Zivame. Elevate your style with confidence," followed by hashtags relating to Navratri and Durga Puja. WATCH:

Zivame deletes post after outrage

These posts and ads resulted in an outrage on social media and attracted criticism. "This is an insult to the Hindu festival," said an X user reacting to the matter, while another found the creatives "Mocking Navratri culture." Soon after the 'Dhunuchi Naach' post by Zivame's Instagram handle faced online criticism, the brand pulled it down. Now, the respective post stands deleted from their official Instagram page.

Check reactions below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Other posts by Zivame during Navratri

Apart from the Dhunuchi Nach post that triggered outrage on social media, the brand also shared creatives addressing Goddess Durga and praising her qualities. She was hailed as the Creator, Achiever, Fearless, and Inspirational. These posts won hundreds of likes on Instagram.

Check posts below

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)