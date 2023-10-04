Dubai Calling? Video Showing Fish Wearing 'Ghutra' Goes Viral; Wins More Than 35 Million Views (WATCH)

A video of a fish wearing a 'Ghutra' and swimming in an aquarium could be your sign to visit Dubai. The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption: "Come to Dubai" as if the adorable creature was awaiting to welcome you there. The different look of the fish went viral and impressed people on the internet. In less than a week's time, the clip attracted more than 35 million views on the content-sharing site. Check out the video right here

What's in the video?

A cute red-coloured fish made netizens pause their social media feed and take a while to glance at it. The aquatic life wore the traditional head covering 'Ghutra' just like an Arab. The unique appearance impressed social media users and made the clip go viral.

As the video was viewed by millions of people on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with their replies. They praised the fish's eye-grabbing look. "Finding Nemo" was dubbed in a relatable version as "Finding Habibi." A few tried guessing the name of the fish and called it a Salmon-like "Salman."

However, few condemned the incident and termed it to be a case of animal abuse.

