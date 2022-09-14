e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMan clicks selfie with fish, accidentally throws phone into water instead; watch funny video

Man clicks selfie with fish, accidentally throws phone into water instead; watch funny video

The viral video can tickle your laughter bones!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Twitter

A video that's surfaced on Twitter shows a man enjoying a sea voyage clicking a selfie with a fish. So, what? What happened later is surely hilarious to make you say "Oops!"

The now-viral clip begins with a man posing with a fish, he captures the snap in several angles and only to result into a unusual ending. Instead of throwing the aquatic species back to the waters, he took to drop is phone off his hand. He realized and reacted only after the phone had already made its way into the water body.

As pulling out the creature merely for fun isn't an advisable stunt, the man seemed to have a tit-for-tat scenario soon. If you are an ardent social media user, you may have come across this clip re-rolling again and again. The old video, however, never fails to evoke laughter.

Watch:

Read Also
Man's funny petition about 'most-common spoon' from Indian homes goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Anil Yadav quits News Nation, in a video alleges 'not allowed to criticize BJP govt, channel has...

Anil Yadav quits News Nation, in a video alleges 'not allowed to criticize BJP govt, channel has...

Man clicks selfie with fish, accidentally throws phone into water instead; watch funny video

Man clicks selfie with fish, accidentally throws phone into water instead; watch funny video

Watch: Furry dog happily enjoys rain on Delhi-NCR terrace; video hits nearly 4 million views

Watch: Furry dog happily enjoys rain on Delhi-NCR terrace; video hits nearly 4 million views

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweets picture of kid enjoying breeze out of sunroof car, asks...

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweets picture of kid enjoying breeze out of sunroof car, asks...

Watch Video: Good Samaritans remove plastic from flower bouquets left in memory of Queen Elizabeth...

Watch Video: Good Samaritans remove plastic from flower bouquets left in memory of Queen Elizabeth...