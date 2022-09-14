Man clicks selfie with fish, accidentally throws phone into water instead; watch funny video

Twitter

A video that's surfaced on Twitter shows a man enjoying a sea voyage clicking a selfie with a fish. So, what? What happened later is surely hilarious to make you say "Oops!"

The now-viral clip begins with a man posing with a fish, he captures the snap in several angles and only to result into a unusual ending. Instead of throwing the aquatic species back to the waters, he took to drop is phone off his hand. He realized and reacted only after the phone had already made its way into the water body.

As pulling out the creature merely for fun isn't an advisable stunt, the man seemed to have a tit-for-tat scenario soon. If you are an ardent social media user, you may have come across this clip re-rolling again and again. The old video, however, never fails to evoke laughter.

Watch: