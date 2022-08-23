Dream gone wrong! African farmer chops penis while dreaming of cutting meat

Freepik

Dreams turning into reality could be a pleasant experience, however, this case is a shocking one. After dreaming about slaughtering a goat, a 47-year-old man from Ghana realized that he had damaged his private part. In the bizarre incident, he woke to unbearable pains around from his penis and scrotum, soon that realize that his dream had went wrong.

Kofi Atta, a farmer from Assin Fosum in south Ghana, suffered critical injuries on August 12. Speaking to BBC, Atta narrated, “I dey sit inside chair wey I doze off, so as I dey sleep I dream say I dey cut meat wey dey in front of me. I no remember how I carry de knife, even me I dey confused.”

It was when he tried to stand up from the chair that he experienced horror and the intense pain in his genitals, following which he called out neighbours for help. GHOne TV reported that Atta's wife came a across a 'distressed call from the neighbour to explain over the incident.

According to reports, the farmer has been admitted to a healthcare unit as is need of funds for treatment. Meanwhile, he was given fluids and injections to feel better.