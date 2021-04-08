'Start asking about size of your penis': Sayantani Ghosh responds to troll who asked her 'bra size'

Further lashing out at men who've made her uncomfortable, she wrote: "Dear MEN, I have questions for you!

Have you wondered what will happen if we start judging your body? Shaming your body? Start asking you about the SIZE of your PENIS ? After-all the 'Size' phenomenon was created by you all to mask your insecurities, wasn't it?

Oops I think a lot of male ego will be hurt (because don't forget size matters!)"

Several users took to the comments section to laud the 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' actress for the powerful note.

A user wrote, "Thank you for this. I needed this.

"I am really impressed you have posted this on your feed as I was just so awkward that how can anybody ask a girl this silliest question? this is very very bad," wrote another.

A comment on the post read: ".Thank you for standing up against this issue and I am sure all the women will agree with you . We all are you with you mam."