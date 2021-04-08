'Start asking about size of your penis': Sayantani Ghosh responds to troll who asked her 'bra size'

Actress Sayantani Ghosh has shared a lengthy note on body positivity after she was asked her bra size by a troll.
On the occasion of World Health Day, Ghosh shared a post, which read: "Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of your appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about...Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period."
"I too have kept quiet so many times feeling uncomfortable when I saw men staring at my breast!! Par ab bahut ho gaya!!! It's enough, I think ladies it's high time we start loving ourselves coz no one else will! Speak up reply to anyone who disrespects you in any way, body-shames you in any way... man or woman," she added.
Further lashing out at men who've made her uncomfortable, she wrote: "Dear MEN, I have questions for you!
Have you wondered what will happen if we start judging your body? Shaming your body? Start asking you about the SIZE of your PENIS ? After-all the 'Size' phenomenon was created by you all to mask your insecurities, wasn't it?
Oops I think a lot of male ego will be hurt (because don't forget size matters!)"
Several users took to the comments section to laud the 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' actress for the powerful note.
A user wrote, "Thank you for this. I needed this.
"I am really impressed you have posted this on your feed as I was just so awkward that how can anybody ask a girl this silliest question? this is very very bad," wrote another.
A comment on the post read: ".Thank you for standing up against this issue and I am sure all the women will agree with you . We all are you with you mam."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)