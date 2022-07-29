Doctor gets slammed by Twitterati for saying, 'Female orgasms are a myth'

Image credit: Google

There have been many men on social media who have given opinions about things they have no idea about. Some people tend to live in a delusional world, where they think that if they cannot find something it does not exist. A man on Twitter went on to claim that "female orgasms are a myth".

A doctor named Dr Stannis wrote on Twitter, "Hot take, and I may lose some followers here, but that won’t stop me: Female orgasms are a myth".

Hot take, and I may lose some followers here, but that won’t stop me:



Female orgasms are a myth. — Dr. Stannis ☀️ (@StannisUSA) July 27, 2022

My vagina said this is a LIE — ᔕᴀᴍᴀɴᴛʜᴀ ᗰᴀʀɪᴊᴜᴀɴᴀ (@Sammi_Sativa) July 27, 2022

Twitterati slammed the doctor. One user said, "Everyday someone comes on this app to announce to the entire public that theyre bad at sex and it never ceases to amaze me. just wow".

As per the American Psychological Association orgasm means reaching “peak pleasure”. In women it is associated with rhythmic contraction of pelvic muscles due to the accumuated sexual tension. Women deserve equal pleasure as men.

women — HoloKola 🇮🇹 (@holokolatv) July 27, 2022