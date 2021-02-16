'Merry orgasm to you': Cara Delevigne gifting sex toys to friends after launching her own line

Supermodel Cara Delevigne has revealed that ever since she started her own line of sex toys, that is all that her friends have been getting from her.

"My friends are like, 'I know what I'm getting for Christmas'. You know, I was sending around sex toys. I was like 'merry orgasm to you'," the supermodel said during a podcast, according to Page Six.

Cara has also coined a new term for her products.

"We like to call it sex tech rather than calling it something like a 'toy', because it's not juvenile. It's tech and it's really fun," she said.