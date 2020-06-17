After vagina scented candles, Gwyneth Paltrow adds 'this smells like my orgasm' candle to her collection

After vagina scented candles, actress Gwyneth Paltrow is back with 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle, a title which she described as "punk rock and feminist" on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'.

You can now buy the latest addition from the Goop website for $75. However, it is only available to US customers at the moment.

"A fitting follow-up to that candle - you know the one - this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive," the description states.

Showing off the candles on the show, Paltrow told Fallon that the candles "might be more for you, to give to your wife".

Earlier this year, Paltrow introduced vagina-scented candle on her online store.

This isn't the first time that Paltrow has introduced something as quirky and worth the eyebrow raises.

According to Fox News, the actor's company grabbed headlines last year too with a holiday gift guide that consisted of a BDSM kit and earrings worth USD 43,000.