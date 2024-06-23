 Disgusting! Man Finds Maggots In Biryani Ordered Online From Comedian Zakir Khan's Restaurant In Hyderabad
The aggrieved customer on X said he ordered the biryani on food delivery app, Swiggy. He also tagged the Commissioner of Food Safety and demanded action.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Maggots found in biryani ordered online from Mehfil Biryani, complained an aggrieved customer | X

Hyderabad: In a disgusting incident, maggots were found inside the chicken pieces ordered from Mehfil Biryani in Hyderabad's Kukatpally, alleged a aggrieved customer. The customer, who identifies himself as Sai Teja on X (formerly Twitter), also shared pictures of the chicken pieces with worms. The Mehfil biryani is owned by renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan.

The customer also claimed that first when he contacted Swiggy, it refunded him Rs 64 for the order costing Rs 318. However, he was later contacted by a Swiggy customer care person and refunded the full amount.

The customer also contacted FSSAI and filed a complaint in the matter. He shared a screenshot of his complaint accepted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Worrying Cases Of Food Safety Breached

A worrying number of cases have surfaced in the past one month or so which highlights how lightly food safety measures are taken. Recent news articles have highlighted how insects and unsafe elements were found in food items in past few days.

article-image

From dead cockroach, rat, lizards and centipede found in food items to a human finger found in a icrecream, the list has been long and worrisome. The presence of social media has ensured that such cases do not go unnoticed. However, with the health of people at stake, it is indeed a matter of concern.

In the fast paced lives we live in, where many people do not have the luxury of home-cooked food, people and youngsters depend on foodoutlets and food delivery apps to ensure that the food is safe. However, with the increasing number of cases of insects and unsafe elements found in food items ordered online and from restaurants, the FSSAI will surely have to take urgent and immediate steps to address the issue.

