Shocking Video! Customer In Andhra's Guntur Finds Lizard In Biryani

Imagine ordering India's favourite dish, biryani, and instead finding a lizard in the dish. A person in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district had a nightmarish experience after he found a lizard in the biryani. The man had ordered for biryani from a local shop and took the food item home.

However, when he unpacked the biryani at home, what was supposed to be a joyous meal turned into a horror sight as the man found a lizard in the biryani.

First, the customer was taken aback at what he saw. However, since we live in times of posterity and any claim not backed up with a photo or video is dismissed as hearsay, the man took a picture of the 'unlikely and unwanted' element in his biryani.

The photo of the lizard in the biryani soon circulated online. With such incidents occurring at an alarming rate these days, the news though disgusting was not shocking for many. This should be a worrying sign since food adulteration and food poisoning are a cause of concern and pose a serious health risk to the population.

Manager Spoke Rudely To The Customer

According to local reports, when the man sent the biryani back to the shopkeeper, informing him about the "additional" element in the biryani that he had neither ordered nor was expecting, the shopkeeper instead of looking into the incident, spoke rudely to the customer. Reports also claimed that fearing repercussions, the shopkeeper closed the shop early but was not apologetic about the unpleasant experience that the customer had to go through.