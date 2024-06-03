Delhi Viral Video: Roadside Eatery Serves Chole Bhature With Dead Lizard, Leaves Customer In Fury

Delhi: Dead Lizard Found In Chole Bhature |

What if you order your favourite dish for dinner and the restaurant ruins it miserably? It goes without saying that it will leave you disappointed. While poor packaging or cold food is still considerable for once, the incident that took in Delhi recently is something one can't stand. A woman found a dead lizard in her Chole Bhature and was left shocked.

A video from the roadside eatery on the streets of Delhi has surfaced online after the customer was served with dead lizard in her meal. The stall was identified as Rajkamal Chole Bhature.

Kalesh over a Customer found De@d Lizard in chole bhature while Eating in Delhi

In the video, we can see the woman, who was negligently provided with the lizard-stuffed dish, screaming out in fury over the food that went wrong. She is heard asking other foodies approaching the eatery to step out and not consume anything from the respective stall. "Don't even take water from here. There might something in it as well." The woman then urges someone to dial police helpline number to escalate the matter and draw legal action.

Stall owner admits mistake, apologises

A while later, the owner of the Chole Bhature stall was seen expressing sorry to the customer for the ordeal she encountered. "Maida had lizard in it...I admit the mistake done by my labour. I will take care that such mistake is not repeated in future," he said while taking responsibility of his stall and its produce.