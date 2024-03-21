Mumbai: Lizard Found In Sambar Served During School Lunch, 30 Students Rushed To Clinic

Representational Image | Pixabay

Around 30 students of Kamraj Memorial English High and Junior College located in Dharavi were taken to the private clinic in Sion after a lizard was found in one of their plate during the lunchtime.

According to Shahu Nagar police, the lunch was not provided by the aforementioned school, but a neighbouring local hotel named JP Hotel.

"Parents who were unable to make lunch and breakfast for their children had tied up with JP Hotel, who provided lunch to school children every day. It mostly consisted of Idli, Sambhar, and other south-Indian food,” said an official.

Details of incident

On Wednesday, when the children were being served food, one child noticed a lizard floating on the sambhar. Panicked, the student started throwing up by inserting his finger down his throat. Other students, seeing this, started throwing up by imitating the same. Students were in class 5 and 6. As per standard operating procedure, children were taken to a nearby clinic named Ayush for testing food poisoning.

"Hospital authorities informed that no food poisoning has occurred to any of the child, and hence they were all sent back home with their parents," added an official.

"The food samples were collected by the FDA for examination and once the report is out, we will move forward with any case. As of now, no parents have approached us or registered any case with us," said DCP Tejaswi Satpute, Zone 5.

Senior FDA official said that they have collected the samples which has been sent to laboratory for testing.