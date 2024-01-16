LIZARD ISSUE: Bread Co Asked To Pay Rs 1L Compensation

Indore Bread Co Asked To Pay Rs 1L Compensation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, the consumer court directed Modern Bread to pay Rs 1 lakh along with 6 per cent interest within one month from the day of complaint to the complainant. Meenakshi Agrawal (complainant) filed a plaint against Modern Bread and Gupta Bakery, for providing her with a packet of bread containing a dead lizard.

The incident took place on November 28, 2015 around 8:00 pm when the complainant purchased Modern Bread from Rau Industrial Area. Though she asked for the bill, it was not given to her. When the complainant opened the bread packet at home, she saw a dead lizard inside, after which she immediately complained, but no reply was given by the opposite party. In this regard the complainant approached SDM Mhow, but no action was taken.In this way, spoiled bread was sold by the company negligently, following unfair trade practice.

In support of her complaint, the complainant had submitted own affidavit and joint affidavit of Girish Agrawal and Bharat Khatod, as well as colour photographs of the purchased bread and copies of daily newspapers regarding the issue. The opposition Gupta Bakery, said that the complainant has filed the complaint in bad faith with a view to unnecessarily harass the opponent.

The complaint should be quashed and the affidavit of Shankarlal Gupta has been presented. Later the name of opposition no 2 (Gupta Bakery) was removed from the plaint by District Consumer Commission. Due to negligence by the bread company, the dead lizard was packed and sealed inside for which Modern Bread will pay Rs 1k, along with expense charges of Rs 10,000 within a month, If unsuccessful, interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum will be payable on this amount also.