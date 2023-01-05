Diesel's bizarre jacket goes viral, Indians compare its look with 'cabbage'

After luxury "trash bags," "fully-destroyed and burnt-like shoes," and many other not-so-common products took the internet by storm, a Diesel jacket has gone viral for its weird look. A W-Ralle winter (washed) jacket that was priced at 59, 000 INR was slammed in a most-hilarious way by netizens as they took to compare the expensive dress with "cabbage."

"I would never pay so much price for this leafy veggie," wrote netizens, while others tickled the laughter bones with memes. The internet also expressed their confusion, sarcastically, on whether to eat the cabbage-like product or wear it.

Check out reactions:

This is literaly my display picture on Instagram 😂 — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023

Read Also Balenciaga prices shoelaces like earrings for over Rs 20,000; netizens troll brand

The last year, Balenciaga released earrings look that looked like well-tied shoelaces and is priced at 20,847 INR. The bizarre earring was made in Italy with recycled polyester and cotton with antique silver brass. It had the brand name engraved on it so that one could flaunt the luxury purchase.

In another bizarre launch, Balenciaga featured its "Trash Pouch’ at the Demna Gvasalia’s Winter 2022 and later opened its sale to the public. The piece was said to be made with calfskin leather and was made available for purchase on the brand’s boutiques and websites for $1,790 or €1,400 (apprx. 1.5 Lakh INR).