Did you wait for your drawings to come alive? THIS 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' pencil video will make you remember childhood days

Remember watching the magic pencil show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'? Yes, the one wherein the drawings came true to reality. Some of us might have even tried to imitate the scene, innocently, isn't it? Of course to later realize that's a story of fiction and untrue!

The moment when you must have tried sketching something on paper with the magic pencil head attached to your stationery tool and waited with eyes closed to expect it come to life... nostalgic vibes, isn't it?

In a video shared by @_potatoface__ on Instagram, we can relate to our experience of the wait see the objects go live. "Five year old me waiting for the drawings to come to life," read the on-screen text. The caption of the post took to ask netizens on what was the first thing they wished to add life to.

Before checking some reactions, watch the video to revisit the childhood days. Since shared just a few days ago, the clip has gathered over 2 Million views and thousands of likes.

Loading View on Instagram

Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:44 AM IST