Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Netizens pay tribute to the business tycoon

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries Ltd, is one among those who will be always remembered for his contributions. December 28, 2021 marks the 89th birth anniversary of late Reliance stalwart.
Daughter-in-law Tina Ambani fondly remembered him and took to Instagram sharing some throwback photos.
“Dhirubhai Ambani was not just a revolutionary man but one of the most magnanimous, gentle and generous people. Pappa gave his time, expertise, patience and learnings to us all, leaving us better, more aware and more in tune with the world around us. Missing him immeasurably, especially in a year when Anmol embarks upon a new chapter in his life (sic),” Tina Ambani captioned the post.
Take a look at the post, here:
"Tributes to Padma Vibhushan Shri #DhirubhaiAmbani ji, Founder of Reliance Group on his birth anniversary. His pioneering vision, entrepreneurial spirit & belief in India's youth have been highly influential in propelling India to new heights," BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.
Tributes to Padma Vibhushan Shri #DhirubhaiAmbani ji, Founder of Reliance Group on his birth anniversary. His pioneering vision, entrepreneurial spirit & belief in India's youth have been highly influential in propelling India to new heights. @flameoftruth @ril_foundation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oKPJq83Hqj— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2021
Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited tweeted, "#DhirubhaiAmbani is immortal because of his virtues & qualities. My admiration for Dhirubhai needs no emphasis. He will always be remembered for his modesty, humility & nobility..."This tweet was followed with a couplet.
#DhirubhaiAmbani is immortal because of his virtues & qualities. My admiration for Dhirubhai needs no emphasis. He will always be remembered for his modesty, humility & nobility. To put it in a couplet:— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 28, 2021
न था मालूम किसीको उनके क़द का अंदाज़,
जो आसमाँ था, लेकिन सर झुका के चलता था! pic.twitter.com/tVaHSYm8vx
Take a look at few more reactions, here:
He was a true #visionary. What he dreamt, he achieved. And the #legacy continues. Tribute to #dhirubhaiambani on his birthday. #reliancefamilyday @flameoftruth @ril_foundation @reliancejio @JioGenNext @JioCare @RelianceDigital pic.twitter.com/BWVZglIbyj— Priti Srivastava (@priti_sriv) December 28, 2021
He achieved success by battling with difficulties,which is a source of inspiration for all.— Jay Raval 🇮🇳 (@JayRavalSays) December 28, 2021
My humble tribute to the founder of #RelianceGroup & #PadmaVibhushan awardee #DhirubhaiAmbani ji on his jayanti🙏🏻
He made a significant contribution to the industrial development of India. pic.twitter.com/k8s0rbV8T6
“Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani”— Sandeep R.S. Khandeparkar (@SRKhandeparkar) December 27, 2021
Amongst some of his most memorable quotes, here is one of my favourite: Our dreams have to be bigger. Our ambitions higher. Our commitment deeper. And our efforts greater.
Remembering him on his birth anniversary 🙏🏻#DhirubhaiAmbani #Ponda #Goa #India pic.twitter.com/mEle03YB3K
Remembering #DhirubhaiAmbani ji on his birth anniversary today. Prominent industrialist & innovator, he laid the foundation for #RelianceIndustries which is one of India’s largest employers, tax payers, and wealth creators. @reliancejio @flameoftruth @ril_foundation @mpparimal 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xfPwFJbM9Y— Paras K Ghelaanii (@ParasKGhelaanii) December 28, 2021
My heartfelt tribute to late Shri Dhirubhai Ambani on his #BirthAnniversary. His pioneering vision, entrepreneurial spirit & belief in India's youth have been highly influential in propelling #India to new heights. His life story continues to inspire us all.#DhirubhaiAmbani pic.twitter.com/Nv7T4NeNgY— Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) December 28, 2021
My humble tribute to the OG of startup founders, inspiring all to dream impossible - Shri Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as #DhirubhaiAmbani ji on his 89th jayanti🙏🏻@reliancegroup @reliancejio #founders @ril_foundation @RealBharatrath pic.twitter.com/7NJUSsK2Pr— Sandeep Muley (@SandeepMuley) December 28, 2021
Happy Birthday to Dhiru Bhai Ambani Sir. You are only one to show example to world to how to build a great business with limited resources... reliance is standing still now because of you.. Once again Happy Birthday Sir!! Ishwar apki aatma ko shanti dein!!#dhirubhaiambani pic.twitter.com/HkyVr1ryru— Abhinav Sharma (@s_abhinav23) December 28, 2021
Remembering founder of @reliancegroup #dhirubhaiambani on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/HVkZQ8a6pV— Paritush Choudhury🇮🇳 (@paritush_assam) December 28, 2021
My heartfelt tribute to late Shri Dhirubhai Ambani on his #BirthAnniversary. His life story continues to inspire us all.#DhirubhaiAmbani @reliancegroup pic.twitter.com/vKMjSYLroe— Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) December 28, 2021
