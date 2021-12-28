e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:36 PM IST

Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Netizens pay tribute to the business tycoon

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Dhirubhai Ambani | File Photo

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries Ltd, is one among those who will be always remembered for his contributions. December 28, 2021 marks the 89th birth anniversary of late Reliance stalwart.

Daughter-in-law Tina Ambani fondly remembered him and took to Instagram sharing some throwback photos.

“Dhirubhai Ambani was not just a revolutionary man but one of the most magnanimous, gentle and generous people. Pappa gave his time, expertise, patience and learnings to us all, leaving us better, more aware and more in tune with the world around us. Missing him immeasurably, especially in a year when Anmol embarks upon a new chapter in his life (sic),” Tina Ambani captioned the post.

Take a look at the post, here:

"Tributes to Padma Vibhushan Shri #DhirubhaiAmbani ji, Founder of Reliance Group on his birth anniversary. His pioneering vision, entrepreneurial spirit & belief in India's youth have been highly influential in propelling India to new heights," BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.

Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited tweeted, "#DhirubhaiAmbani is immortal because of his virtues & qualities. My admiration for Dhirubhai needs no emphasis. He will always be remembered for his modesty, humility & nobility..."This tweet was followed with a couplet.

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
