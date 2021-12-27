Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: 10 motivational quotes by the business tycoon

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries Ltd, is one among those who will be always remembered for his contributions.

December 28, 2021, tomorrow, marks the 89th birth anniversary of late Reliance stalwart. Here are some quotes from the business tycoon, take a read:

"Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities."

"Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one's monopoly."

"Only when you dream it you can do it."

"Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver."

"Don't give up, courage is my conviction."

"If you work with determination and with perfection, success will follow."

“You will never reach your destination if you stop & throw stones at every dog that barks...Better keep biscuits & Move on.”

“True entrepreneurship comes only from risk-taking.”

“Often people think opportunity is a matter of luck. I believe opportunities are all around us. Some seize it. Others stand and let it pass by.”

