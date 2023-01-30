e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDepressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first case of its kind

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first case of its kind

Reports suggest that the man was discharged three days after the removal of the unusual intake, whereupon he recovered to the point to where he could eat and poop without issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first case of its kind | Facebook
Follow us on

You might have your sexual fantasies and ways to go kinky but what if those hacks leave you with painful side effects and illness? Bizarre! A man reportedly from Lowa, who had a history of depression, swallowed a banana by wrapping it entirely in a condom. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

The man, 34, couldn't bear the painful health symptoms that resulted after consuming the banana in the weirdest style. The unidentified patient was noted of experiencing abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Meanwhile, he wasn’t able to tolerate any food or drink and hadn’t had a bowel movement for over 24 hours, Jam Press reported. Thus, rushing to a hospital to stun doctors with a one-of-its-kind case.

Read Also
Elderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear
article-image

When medical experts performed a CT scan, they were shocked to know that the man had a condom-wrapped banana obstructing his small intestine. Reports suggest that the man was discharged three days after the removal of the unusual intake, whereupon he recovered to the point to where he could eat and poop without issue.

However, the case made it to the medical journals for being the world’s first case of its kind. It marked so far the first known instance of someone swallowing a banana in a condom. Cureus Journal of Medical Science has filed the case study and listed details about it in its records.

Read Also
Side effect of COVID-19? Months after being infected with coronavirus, Andhra woman finds 150...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first...

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first...

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,'...

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,'...

Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP

Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP

WATCH: Renowned online tutor Khan sir accused of call for ethnic cleansing in Kashmir

WATCH: Renowned online tutor Khan sir accused of call for ethnic cleansing in Kashmir

WATCH: Bihar man who went to protest ends up watching 'Pathaan'; says 'Jai Hind sunke Rongte Khade...

WATCH: Bihar man who went to protest ends up watching 'Pathaan'; says 'Jai Hind sunke Rongte Khade...