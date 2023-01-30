Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first case of its kind | Facebook

You might have your sexual fantasies and ways to go kinky but what if those hacks leave you with painful side effects and illness? Bizarre! A man reportedly from Lowa, who had a history of depression, swallowed a banana by wrapping it entirely in a condom. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

The man, 34, couldn't bear the painful health symptoms that resulted after consuming the banana in the weirdest style. The unidentified patient was noted of experiencing abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Meanwhile, he wasn’t able to tolerate any food or drink and hadn’t had a bowel movement for over 24 hours, Jam Press reported. Thus, rushing to a hospital to stun doctors with a one-of-its-kind case.

Read Also Elderly Portugal man who suffered ear pain and bleeding had flesh-eating maggots inside his ear

When medical experts performed a CT scan, they were shocked to know that the man had a condom-wrapped banana obstructing his small intestine. Reports suggest that the man was discharged three days after the removal of the unusual intake, whereupon he recovered to the point to where he could eat and poop without issue.

However, the case made it to the medical journals for being the world’s first case of its kind. It marked so far the first known instance of someone swallowing a banana in a condom. Cureus Journal of Medical Science has filed the case study and listed details about it in its records.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)