Delhi Elections 2020: Move aside Taimur, the internet has a new favourite icon - Chotu Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) is poised to secure a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections. As per the early trends by the official website of the Election Commission on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal's party has crossed the halfway mark of 36 seats needed to form government in the national capital.

Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office.

Amidst AAP's celebrations, 'Chotu Kejriwal' wearing a muffler, sweater and spectacles like Arvind Kejriwal himself, caught everyone's eyes. AAP's official Twitter handle also shared his picture. The party captioned the image and wrote, "Mufflerman."