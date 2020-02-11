Delhi Elections 2020: Move aside Taimur, the internet has a new favourite icon - Chotu Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) is poised to secure a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections. As per the early trends by the official website of the Election Commission on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal's party has crossed the halfway mark of 36 seats needed to form government in the national capital.
Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office.
Amidst AAP's celebrations, 'Chotu Kejriwal' wearing a muffler, sweater and spectacles like Arvind Kejriwal himself, caught everyone's eyes. AAP's official Twitter handle also shared his picture. The party captioned the image and wrote, "Mufflerman."
Twitterati found 'Chotu Kejriwal' extremely adorable. Here are some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site.
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am at 21 centres across the city on Tuesday.
As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout, out of over 1.4 crore eligible voters, was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in the national capital.
The ruling party -- AAP -- was mainly dependent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning.
The issues which dominated the campaigning were development, Shaheen Bagh, nationalism, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR, NRC, regularisation of unauthorized colonies.
In the last assembly poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account. Chief Minister Kejriwal led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi.
(With inputs from Agencies)
