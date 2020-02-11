Double celebration for Arvind Kejriwal: AAP poised to secure majority on wife Sunita's birthday

Lamba, who won from Chandni Chowk seat on an AAP ticket in the 2015 elections, was way behind AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney and Suman Kumar Gupta of BJP. Sawhney is leading with 12,621 votes so far.

Mishra, a former Cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, was behind AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by over 4,500 votes in Model Town seat.

Mishra had won from Karawal Nagar constituency in the 2015 polls.

The BJP leader gained headlines for his controversial tweet in which he had termed the Delhi Assembly polls "as a contest between India and Pakistan". Subsequently, the Election Commission temporarily banned him from campaigning in the city for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In Okhla constituency, under which Shaheen Bagh falls, the place where anti-CAA protests are underway, BJP's Braham Singh is ahead with a slim margin over sitting AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Atishi, who unsuccessfully contested in the last year's Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi, was maintaining a slender margin over BJP's Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji seat.

In Ballimaran seat, Cabinet minister and AAP leader Imran Hussain is ahead with over 5,500 votes, while Congress' Haroon Yusuf, another Cabinet minister in the Dikshit-led regime, is behind Lata of BJP.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti is ahead in Malviya Nagar constituency by over 3,000 votes, with BJP's Shailendra Singh and Neetu Varma Soin of Congress at second and third position, respectively.