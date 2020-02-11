Delhi Election 2020: Digvijaya Singh raises EVM bogey again, claims anything with 'chips can be hacked'

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls began, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday raised doubts on EVMs, alleging that no machine having a chip is tamper-proof.
He called upon the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take a fresh look at the use of EVMs in the country.
"No machine (which) has a chip is tamper proof. Also please do for a moment think, why no developed country uses EVM," Singh said in a tweet.
"Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest democracy in the world, we can't allow some unscrupulous people to hack results and steal the mandate of 1.3 billion people.
"If they match the votes in the counting unit. Declare the result. If they don't match then count the ballots of all polling booths in the assembly. It would convince every one and save time also as this has been the consistent argument of CEC in favour of EVM," the Congress leader said
Early trends show Aam Aadmi Party crossing the majority mark. The party office has been decorated with balloons and ribbons. Not only that, scores of party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that his party was winning and that preparations for celebration have started in the party office. Tiwari told the media: "I am not nervous, preparations for celebrations have started in the BJP office." He said that he was going to take the blessings of Lord Hanuman. "We are coming to power and it will not be surprising if we win 55 seats."
As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout, out of over 1.4 crore eligible voters, was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in the national capital.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)