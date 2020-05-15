Dear Carry Minati fans, there are bigger problems than YouTube deleting a video

The last we heard a section of society demanding justice was for Nirbhaya, or Jessica Lal. Using the same words after a video by 20-year-old influencer Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar, was deleted by YouTube, doesn’t just sound absurd, but also made us do a loud face palm for the preposterous movement.

Who is Carry Minati?

The genesis of ‘Carry Minati’ as explained by a Twitter user suggests that the name comes from ’carrying the team’ when you are the strongest player in a video game. Ajey Nagar, a Sunny Deol fan, was called CarryDeol, which he later changed to Carry Minati. Minati is random with no real meaning.

What happened?

It all began with Nagar weighing in on the YouTube Vs TikTok debate. Despite claiming it was done in good humour, the video by did not sit well under the policy guidelines provided by YouTube.

In no way are we trying to imply that TikTok is having the last laugh here. However as a content generating platform, an establishment adheres to certain rules that have no effect no matter how many trends or signatures you gather for it to be altered. Especially in this scenario when the overall analysis reveals incitement of hate.

For those who have watched the video will second the fact that Ajey used an extensive amount of profanity to simply roast another platform. Not to mention, having more subscribers (16.6 million) than even the richest female YouTuber Lilly Singh, does not discount you to be abusive and call it funny.