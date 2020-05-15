Dear Carry Minati fans, there are bigger problems than YouTube deleting a video

The last we heard a section of society demanding justice was for Nirbhaya, or Jessica Lal. Using the same words after a video by 20-year-old influencer Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar, was deleted by YouTube, doesn’t just sound absurd, but also made us do a loud face palm for the preposterous movement.
Who is Carry Minati?
The genesis of ‘Carry Minati’ as explained by a Twitter user suggests that the name comes from ’carrying the team’ when you are the strongest player in a video game. Ajey Nagar, a Sunny Deol fan, was called CarryDeol, which he later changed to Carry Minati. Minati is random with no real meaning.
What happened?
It all began with Nagar weighing in on the YouTube Vs TikTok debate. Despite claiming it was done in good humour, the video by did not sit well under the policy guidelines provided by YouTube.
In no way are we trying to imply that TikTok is having the last laugh here. However as a content generating platform, an establishment adheres to certain rules that have no effect no matter how many trends or signatures you gather for it to be altered. Especially in this scenario when the overall analysis reveals incitement of hate.
For those who have watched the video will second the fact that Ajey used an extensive amount of profanity to simply roast another platform. Not to mention, having more subscribers (16.6 million) than even the richest female YouTuber Lilly Singh, does not discount you to be abusive and call it funny.
TikTok and YouTube are creative platforms that give artists space and recognition without any cost. Both have a plethora of options, trends, and celebs that are unique in their own genre. One cannot be considered more elite while the other is touted as cringe-worthy. In case you didn't know, even celebs make up for millions of followers on the two outlets.
On the contrary TikTok made an impact in a lesser amount of time. Be it queer narratives, funny challenges, movie parodies or just sharing life hacks, it has its own audience and deserves to be recognised as an official podium.
The fact that YouTube took a stand, calculated the outcome of its action, and still deleted the video, shows that in the coming days, it has no room for hate.
YouTube policy for deleting videos
To be clear, YouTube has an extremely strict policy for any video to fit in before it is deleted from the video sharing platform. The Carry Minati video suggests a form cyber bullying and harassment. According to YouTube's policy page, "It’s not ok to post abusive videos and comments on YouTube. If harassment crosses the line into a malicious attack it can be reported and may be removed."
It further added, "Content that threatens individuals is not allowed on YouTube. We also do not allow content that targets an individual with prolonged or malicious insults based on intrinsic attributes, including their protected group status or physical traits."
Even though a section of Twitter dedicated itself to seek justice for a video of this sort, only shows the toxic mentality of the fandom that consumes such content. Just like we are what we eat, we are what we consume on social media. Being on an influential platform comes with accountability, especially when you’re responsible for shaping public opinion.
So dear Carry Minati fans, there’s no point fussing over a video that has been deleted by YouTube for legit reasons, because there are bigger problems in the world as of now.
