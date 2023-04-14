Dating goals? US man undergoes PAINFUL surgery, spends over ₹ 1 crore to increase height and find LOVE |

What do you look for before falling in love or dating someone? While some would say that love is blind and considers no specific factors to tick or cross, others might have a list of wants in their desired partner. In case, you're the one who has some height goals in your ideal match, this case about a US man is a must-read.

Moses Gibson (41) from Minnesota is purportedly insecure about being 5 feet 5 inches in height that he has spent crores of rupees to increase his inches. The reason he told the media behind spending for his height transformation was to find a better date.

The man who was unable to find a date because of his height has undergone a painful $165K (13461277.50 INR) leg surgery to add 5 inches to himself. Once he has finished with recovery, Moses will stand at 5-foot-10-inches, reported Daily Mail.

He was quoted in the report as saying, "I used to put things in my shoes to gain a little bit of height, but it wasn’t very much. People made comments...I just didn’t feel good about myself." Taking on the surgery and the money spent, he called it a worthwhile thing and said: "Been really painful but has to work through it." It was noted that the increased height gave him confidence and made him feel "free."

Apart from the medical procedure, reports brought to notice that Moses had also approached a spiritual healer to grow his height. And the recent surgery is his second. Earlier in 2016, he reportedly added three inches to his height during the initial procedure, but still unsatisfied, he went under the knife again in 2023.