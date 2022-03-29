'Dancing Dad' grooves to THIS trending Tamil song in viral video; can you guess it?

If we were to list the songs trending on the internet, Anirudh Ravichander's 'Mayakirriye' beat is one of them, along songs from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa: The Rise, 'Arabic Kuthu', 'Kacha Badam'... Of these, Ricky Pond choose the Tamil song to hit the dance floor.

Oh, wait! Wondering who is Ricky Pond? He is one other than the internet sensation 'Dancing Dad'. In his recent Instagram reel, we can spot him enjoying, nailing the steps of the trending 'Mayakirriye' beat. He captioned the post expressing his interest towards the Indian music collection and wrote, "Found this fun song..."



Is he grooving okay or super well? As the video opens, we can see Ricky dressed in tee and comfort Harem bottoms, as he sways and syncs to the beats of Mugen Rao, Aathmika starrer 'Mayakirriye'.

Since the video made to Instagram, three days ago, it has gathered over 44K views, 2K likes and multiple comments. Netizens reacted in praise and typed, "Superbbb", "Aww", "full energy".... Also, one of the comments questioned 'Dancing Dad' whether he could understand Indian songs, to which he replied, "No..."

To the unversed, the song credits to the singer Anirudh Ravichander (center), and the featured on screen stars Mugen Rao, Aathmika Banuchandran with it being AniVee who composed the now trending Tamil melody 'Mayakirriye'.

Check the video of 'Dancing Dad', right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:43 PM IST