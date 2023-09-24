Dagdusheth Ganpati Video: Devotee Offers 301 Kg Modak At Pune's Iconic Ganesh Pandal (WATCH)

During Ganesh Utsav every year, several Ganpati Pandals across India are visited by devotees in huge numbers who offer fruits, flowers, sweets, and donations there. In a similar incident reported from Pune's famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, a city-based food merchant identified as Nikhil Malani presented the Lord with a huge modak weighing 301 kilograms. WATCH

The video from the site showed people carrying the huge motichur modak and offering it at the Lord's feet. It is said that the modak took nearly two days to be made. As it is known modak is one of the dearest dishes of Ganpati Bappa, the devotee offered it to the Lord.

A tradition for 20 years

Also, this isn't the first time that he presented a life-size modak to the Lord. Reportedly, Malani has been doing it for the last 20 years. The first offering weighed about 5 kg. In the recent offering that goes to more than 300 kilograms, the devotee saw eight artisans working on the food preparation which was later offered to Dadgusheth Ganpati.

About Dadgusheth Ganpati

Dadgusheth Ganpati, established by Shri Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai in Pune is known for hosting one of the best celebrations of Ganesh Utsav. It is located at Budhwar Peth in Pune, Maharashtra.

This shrine marks a special place in the hearts of Lord Ganesha devotees for its energetic drum beats and the spraying of sindoor-gulaal in the air during festivities, especially visarjan. The temple is visited by thousands and hundreds of people across the country including famous personalities such as the Chief Minister of the state, politicians, cine stars, and others.

