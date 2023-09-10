7 Apps Every Devotee Of Ganpati Bappa Must Have On Their Phones

By: Swarna Srikanth | September 10, 2023
Ganesh Utsav 2023 is around the corner. FPJ suggests some apps that will help you celebrate the festival even better. Here are some apps dedicated to Ganpati Bappa that every devotee of the Lord must have.
(1) Ganpati Arti - Ganeshji Bhajan: This app can be the one-stop destination to all bhajan songs dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Yes, lyrics included.
(2) Ganesha Decoration Ideas for H: Gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi can be made easy with the help of this app that will give you ideas to decorate your Ganpati Pandal, be it at home, in your society, or elsewhere. The app also has a photo gallery featuring some of the famous Ganpati Mandals to take inspiration from.
(3) Ashtavinayak: In case you are looking forward to reading and knowing about the 8 Ganpati temples in Maharashtra, and their significance along with planning a tour of the holy shrines, this app is designed just for you. It is available only in the Marathi language and opens with the greeting: "Ganpati Bappa Morya!"
(4) Lord Ganesha Virtual Temple: If you looking are for some fun apps related to Lord Ganesha, we have got you covered with the following suggestions. To begin with, one may install the app that provides users with a "virtual temple" where they can decorate and dress up the deity and also offer an aarti by moving the cursor across the phone screen. Sounds interesting? Check out the app to witness the magic yourself.
(5) Lord Ganesha Paint, Ganesha Co: Remember using colouring books in your childhood? This app is a virtual version of the same. It comes with a collection of Ganesha outlines which people can add colour to. You may give this app to the kids at your homes who would probably love its features.
(6) Ganesha Game - Jigsaw Puzzle: Another app on the list is something that will keep you praying to the Lord unless you complete his picture in the puzzle. If painting and fashion aren't your pick, this game could be something that interests you.
(7) Talking & Dancing Ganesha: Now comes the most-impressive app that will make you say "Wow." Ask why? Users of this app can see Lord Ganesha in different avatars, and also witness him dance and striking up a conversation with them.
Ganpati Bappa Morya; Mangal Murti Morya. May Lord Ganesha bless you.
