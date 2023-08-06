It's Viral: AI Shows How Hindu Gods Would Look In Cyberpunk Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
AI-generated images of how some of the Hindu Gods would look if they vibed in a cyberpunk style were shared by an Instagram page @wild.trance and have now gone viral. Thousands of people liked the creatives; check if you like them too. SWIPE
Here's how the AI tool guessed Lord Ganesha would look when dressed in cyberpunk style.
Say Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Seeing the image you would have already figured out to whom it resembles. We closely believe that it is Lord Shiva. Bum Bum Bhole!
Did the AI do its job well? Here's a picture of a Lord Shiva statue that shows similarities with the reimagined creative, especially the pose at which He sits calmly.
Hare Krishna, that's undoubtedly Lord Krishna's appearance imagined in cyberpunk fashion.
Similar to how the AI generated two suggestive images representing Ganpati Bappa, it also sketched two for Hanuman Ji. SWIPE to see another.
Jai Bajrangbali
The last two images made us think a little more about which Hindu God it resembles. It is believed that this image might be an imagination of how Lord Brahma with his long beard would look in the said fashion sense.
Close enough to Lord Yama, the deity of death and dharma?
