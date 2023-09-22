Ganeshotsav 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Mumbai On Saturday To Seek Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati's Blessings |

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal on Saturday. Shah is also likely to visit the home of city BJP chief Ashish Shelar at Bandra for Ganesh Aarti tomorrow. He will also visit the homes of CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis for seeking Ganesha's darshan. Special police bandobast has been ordered throughout the city.

According to reports, at 3:30 PM on Saturday, Amit Shah will embark on his visit by paying his respects at the revered Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal. Amit Shah will be there for approximately 25 minutes. Given the significance of the event and its high-profile guest, the Central Security Agency and the Mumbai Police have jointly coordinated a robust security arrangement to ensure a safe environment.

This isn't the first time that Amit Shah and his family will seek blessings at the feet of the Lalbaugcha Raja. The tradition continues this year, emphasizing the deep-rooted reverence for Lord Ganpati. After taking blessings at the Lalbaugcha Raja, Amit Shah's tour includes a visit to the homes of BJP leaders for further darshan of Ganpati Bappa.

Detailed Schedule for the Day

- 2 PM: Arrival at Mumbai Airport

- 3 PM: Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan

- 3:50 to 4 PM: Darshan of Bappa at Chief Minister's official residence Varsha

- 4 to 4:15 PM: Meeting with Devendra Fadnavis at Sagar and seeking blessings of Bappa

- 4:30 PM: Public Ganesha darshan led by Ashish Shelar at Bandra

- 5:30 to 7 PM: Attendance at Laxman Rao Imandar Memorial Lecture at Mumbai University

- Departure for Delhi at 7 PM

Devotee Rush at Lalbaugcha Raja

The grandeur of the Lalbaugcha Raja attracts a vast multitude of devotees from across the state. On the first day of the festival alone, it's estimated that over 20 lakh devotees made their way to witness the revered idol. Bollywood actors, political leaders and common citizens all came together to seek Bappa's blessings. Notably, donations of cash, gold and silver ornaments totalling Rs 42 lakh were made on the inaugural day, reflecting the devotion and generosity of the worshippers.

