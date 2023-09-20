Mumbai: Devotees Get Pushed & Shoved At Lalbaugcha Raja Amid Stampede-Like Situation; Shocking Visuals Surface

A near stampede-like situation was witnessed at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ganpati Festival 2023 as thousands of devotees struggled to catch a glimpse of the most iconic Ganesh idol in the country on Wednesday.

A massive crowd gathered at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha but had to push and shove each other to get inside.

Mumbai police was nowhere to be seen in a video which is going viral on social media that shows people nearly getting crushed.

Women and children can also been seen getting crushed in the crowd with barely any room to breathe.

This video once again highlights the complete failure of the Mumbai police to maintain order at Lalbaugcha Raja.

#WATCH | A near stampede-like situation was witnessed at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ganpati Festival 2023 as thousands of devotees struggled to catch a glimpse of the most iconic Ganesh idol in the country on Wednesday.#Mumbai #LalBaughchaRaja #GanpatiFestival… pic.twitter.com/SGlL6v1b79 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 20, 2023

The popularity of Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is a centerpiece of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Every year, thousands of devotees flock to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek blessings and witness the grandeur of the meticulously crafted idol.

Standing tall and majestic, the idol attracts attention with its intricate decorations and artistic craftsmanship. Devotees believe that Lalbaugcha Raja fulfills their wishes and brings prosperity.

The immersion procession, marking the end of the festival, is a grand spectacle. Lalbaugcha Raja holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars, symbolizing devotion, unity, and the spirit of celebration.