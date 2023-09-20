(VIDEO) Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Overwhelming Donations On First Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Screengrab

First visuals of donation received at Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel since the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi have been released. Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja opened its gates for thousands of devotees to take blessings of Ganesha on Tuesday.

Videos of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal members counting the donations received since Tuesday were released. The videos show substantial donations made by the devotees. Among these contributions were substantial sums of cash, as well as precious items such as gold ornaments and coins, silver ornaments, and intricately crafted Ganesha idols, among other valuable offerings.

Ganesh Chaturthi is currently underway, spreading immense joy and fervor throughout the country honouring Lord Ganesha. Commencing on Tuesday, September 19, this 10-day festival has sparked waves of excitement and devotion that have embraced people's hearts across India.

Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled on September 15 and the mandal announced that this year's theme was around the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. The Ganesha idol is seen on the throne decorated in similar fashion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's throne.

