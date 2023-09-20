 (VIDEO) Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Overwhelming Donations On First Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai(VIDEO) Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Overwhelming Donations On First Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi

(VIDEO) Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Overwhelming Donations On First Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is currently underway, spreading immense joy and fervor throughout the country honouring Lord Ganesha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

First visuals of donation received at Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel since the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi have been released. Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja opened its gates for thousands of devotees to take blessings of Ganesha on Tuesday.

Videos of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal members counting the donations received since Tuesday were released. The videos show substantial donations made by the devotees. Among these contributions were substantial sums of cash, as well as precious items such as gold ornaments and coins, silver ornaments, and intricately crafted Ganesha idols, among other valuable offerings.

Watch the videos below

Ganesh Chaturthi is currently underway, spreading immense joy and fervor throughout the country honouring Lord Ganesha. Commencing on Tuesday, September 19, this 10-day festival has sparked waves of excitement and devotion that have embraced people's hearts across India.

Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled on September 15 and the mandal announced that this year's theme was around the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. The Ganesha idol is seen on the throne decorated in similar fashion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's throne.

Read Also
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Maratha Group Objects To Placing Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Royal Seal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Woman, Lover Arrested by Borivali Police After Three-Month Gold Theft Escape

Mumbai Crime: Woman, Lover Arrested by Borivali Police After Three-Month Gold Theft Escape

Women's Reservation Bill: Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BJP Of Insincerity,...

Women's Reservation Bill: Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BJP Of Insincerity,...

Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Nursing Certificate Enroute to UK

Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Nursing Certificate Enroute to UK

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail for Lawyer Accused of Abetting Shiv Sena Ex-Corporator's Suicide

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail for Lawyer Accused of Abetting Shiv Sena Ex-Corporator's Suicide

Dev Anand's Nephew Says Legendary Actor's Juhu Bungalow Will NOT Be Replaced By 22-Storeyed Tower

Dev Anand's Nephew Says Legendary Actor's Juhu Bungalow Will NOT Be Replaced By 22-Storeyed Tower