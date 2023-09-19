Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Siddhivinayak To Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch Live Darshan Here

Lalbaugcha Raja |

Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here! The day marks the beginning to the 10-day festivities, where Lord Ganesha is worshipped by his devotees across India and the world.

While everyone is all set to enjoy the festivals, many devotees are unable to visit their favourite Lord Ganesha. For those devotees, the temples and pandals have started live darshan, where you can get live darshan of aartis and pujas.

Here are few of the most popular and beloved Ganeshas from Mumbai and Pune, that offer live darshan to their devotees.

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

It is impossible to tour Mumbai without visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. The temple is even more special during Ganesh Chaturthi for the celebrations of Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja

The Ganesha Mandal, you simply cannot missif you are in Mumbai! Lalbaugcha Raja located at Lalbaug is the grandest Ganesha of all. Get ready to witness the magic live by tuning into their live darshan.

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati

GSB Seva mandal organises the Ganesh utsav every year at Kings Circle. Known as the richest Ganesha in Mumbai, this year the idol has been adorned with 69 kgs of Gold and 336 kg of silver. The mandal has also taken an insurance coverage of Rs 360.45 crores.

Dagdusheth Ganpati

Dagdusheth Ganpati, located in Pune, Maharashtra is one of the most popular Ganesh Temples in Pune. It was incepted by Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai way back, when they lost their only son to the plague epidemic. Since then, every year, the Ganpati festival is celebrated with alot of fervour by the family and theneighbourhood.

Watch live on this link: https://www.dagdushethganpati.com/live-darshan-01/?s=08

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)